Dehradun, August 11: Amid the heavy rainfall in the Uttarakhand, a landslide occurred on Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Due to the landslide, several shops were damaged and the road was blocked on Badrinath national highway.

According to reports, the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. No casualty has been reported so far. Following the landslide due to heavy rains in the state, the traffic movement was disrupted. Meanwhile, the administration is trying to clear the traffic. Idukki Landslide: Five More Bodies Recovered From Debris at Rajamalai, Death Toll Climbs to 48.

Here are the images of the landslide:

Uttarakhand: Several shops damaged and road blocked after a landslide occurred on Badrinath national highway in Chamoli district, following heavy rainfall last night. pic.twitter.com/7wR6KNzwyi — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over Uttarkhand and adjoining regions of Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Northeast UP. Also, on July 16 too, the Badrinath national highway was blocked between Pagal Nal Lam Bagar in Chamoli due to falling of boulders after heavy rainfall.

