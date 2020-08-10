Idukki, August 10: The death toll in the landslide in Kerala's Idukki district has climbed to 48 after five more bodies were recovered from the debris, the state government said on Monday. The search operation was continuing despite inclement weather. The landslide had occurred at Rajamalai, about 30 km from the popular tourist destination of Munnar, following heavy rainfall on the night of August 5.

There were nearly 100 people in the locality, most of whom had returned to the area following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. The landslide occurred after heavy rains over the last few days in the area mostly inhabited by tea estate workers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of those who died due to the landslide.

"The state government will bear the expense of treatment of those injured," the Chief Minister has also said. Vijayan had added that bad weather condition was obstructing rescue efforts. "Adverse weather condition is slowing down the operations to rescue people affected due to landslide in Rajamala, Idukki. The state govt has sought the help of Air Force but adverse weather condition is not conducive for airlifting people," he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said: "Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected."

