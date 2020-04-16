Leopard Strays Into Kolavada Ayurvedic Hospital in Gandhinagar, Rescued (Watch Video)

Leopard enters Gujarat hospital (Photo Credits: ANI)

Gandhinagar, April 16: A leopard entered a hospital in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Wednesday night. The leopard was rescued by forest officials with the help of staff at the Kolavada Ayurvedic Hospital near Gandhinagar. There is no report of someone getting injured. A video of the big cat strolling inside the washroom of the hospital also surfaced.

In the video, the leopard can be seen walking inside the bathroom of the Kolavada Ayurvedic Hospital. Later the animal moved into some other rooms of the premises. Staffers spotted the leopard and raised an alarm and informed the forest officials who then rescued it. Leopard Chases Monkey in Ratnagiri, Both Die of Electric Shock After Getting Stuck in Transformer Cables.

Watch Video of Leopard Walking Inside Kolavada Ayurvedic Hospital in Gandhinagar:

Earlier this week, a leopard strayed into a residential area in Gujarat’s Una city and killed a pet dog. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the premises. The big cat entered a verandah of Golden City Society and attacked the dark-coloured canine. Coronavirus Fears: Animals at Ahmedabad Zoo Barred From Sexual Intercourse, Kept in Separate Cages to Prevent Mating.

In the video caught on CCTV, the dog was seen struggling to release itself from the leopard’s grip and was left badly injured. Eventually, leopard left the spot and the dog died due to the injuries.