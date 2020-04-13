Coronavirus Fears: Animals at Ahmedabad Zoo Barred From Sexual Intercourse, Kept in Separate Cages to Prevent Mating

Ahmedabad zoo (Photo Credits: Official website)

Ahmedabad, April 13: After a tiger in a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), a high alert was sounded in all zoos across India and authorities have been asked to collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases. As part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, authorities at Ahmedabad's Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden have stopped caged animals from having sexual intercourse. Tiger Nadia Tests Positive for Coronavirus in New York Zoo: From Dogs to Cats, Here's The List of Animals Infected by COVID-19 in Different Parts of The World.

Animals at the Ahmedabad zoo have now been locked up in separate cages so that they don't mate. According to the zoo in-charge Bharatsinh Vivol, there is a breeding facility at Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden and control mating of animals is permitted. "But due to the coronavirus concerns, we have completely stopped the mating programme and we ensure that two animals are not housed in one cage," Vivol was quoted by TOI as saying. Telangana Farmer Puts Masks on Goats After Tiger Nadia Tested Positive for Coronavirus in US.

Stopping animals from mating is one of the measures taken by the zoo authorities to ensure they don't catch coronavirus. All animals are being checked regularly by a team of doctors. "We examine animals for unusual behaviour, breathing problems, running nose, and coughing," Vivol said. Apart from eight leopards, the zoo has a lion, Ambar; two lionesses, Janki and Shreya; a tiger, Pratap; a tigress, Ananya; and a white tigress, Jumi.

Speaking of precautionary measures, Vivol said all cages are sanitized every alternate day. Besides, walkways and utensils are also sanitized. Keepers at the zoo have been given gloves and masks and directed to follow a strict hygiene protocol before they meet any of their family members post duty. Since the zoo is shut for visitors during the ongoing lockdown, only doctors and keepers are allowed near the cages.

"When employees report to work, they are checked for fever. They have been directed to take leave even if they have cough and cold. So far not a single staffer has reported sick," Vivol said. The Central Zoo Authority has asked all zoos across the country to remain on high alert after the United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger in the Bronx Zoo, New York.