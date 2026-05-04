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New Delhi, May 3: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Sunday that Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954 and said this is not a new development. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, answered the media questions regarding comments made by the Foreign Ministry of Nepal on the border issue in the context of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

“Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development,” he answered. Middle East Crisis: Over 13.19 Lakh Passengers Travelled to India From West Asia Amid Conflict, Says MEA.

MEA Statement on Lipulekh Pass Route in Mansarovar Yatra

Our response to media queries regarding comments made by Foreign Ministry of Nepal on border issue in the context of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/ouqMCjhwlb pic.twitter.com/hM7lJgh5Uc — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2026

Regarding the territorial claims, he said that India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. “Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable,” he added.

The MEA also emphasised that India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving the agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Middle East Crisis: Situation in Iran Remains Serious, Embassy Providing Assistance to Indian Nationals, Says MEA.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs of Nepal released a statement which said: “The Government of Nepal is completely clear and steadfast in the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River are integral parts of Nepal since the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.”

The statement also mentioned that Nepal conveyed its concerns to India and China through diplomatic channels about the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which is said to be organised via "Nepali territory, Lipulekh."

The ministry made this statement while answering media questions regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. “The Government of Nepal is always committed to resolving the border issue through diplomatic means, in line with the spirit and spirit of the close and friendly relations between Nepal and India, on the basis of historical treaties and agreements, facts, maps and evidence,” the statement added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of MEA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2026 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).