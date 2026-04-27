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Agency News Agency News Middle East Crisis: Over 13.19 Lakh Passengers Travelled to India From West Asia Amid Conflict, Says MEA More than 13.19 lakh passengers have travelled from West Asia and the Gulf region to India since February 28, amid the ongoing regional conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on April 27. The government noted that it continues to monitor the situation closely while facilitating travel and ensuring the safety of Indian nationals.

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New Delhi, April 27: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that over 13.19 lakh passengers have travelled from th Gulf and West Asia region to India since February 28, as authorities continue to monitor the evolving security situation and assist Indian nationals. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said, "Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts are focused on ensuring the safety and welfare of the Indian community in the region. We are in constant touch with the State Governments and Union Territories for sharing information and to coordinate our efforts."

He higlighted that support systems have been strengthened to assist Indians in the region with the embassies and consulates in the region, operating round-the-clock. He said, "The dedicated special control room in the Ministry is operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families. Our Embassies and Consulates in the region are operating round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance. They are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close touch with the local governments." Middle East Crisis: Over 12.65 Lakh Passengers Returned to India From Gulf and West Asia Region Since February 28, Says Government.

Mahajan added that advisories are being regularly updated, and the missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. He said, "Updated advisories are being issued, including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situation, consular services, and the various welfare measures being undertaken for the community. Our Missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organisations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns."

On the welfare of seafarers, he said, "Welfare of the Indian seafarers in the region is of high priority for us. Our Missions are extending all assistance to them, including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and assisting for requests to return to India." Providing an update on flight operations, Mahajan noted a gradual improvement and said that over 13.19 lakh passengers have travelled from the Gulf and West Asia region to India since February 28. He added that around 105 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India. Middle East Crisis: Situation in Iran Remains Serious, Embassy Providing Assistance to Indian Nationals, Says MEA.

He said, "An update on the status of flights: the overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. Since February 28th, around 13 lakh 19,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between UAE and India. Today around 105 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India."

He further detailed the status of airspace and operations across West Asian countries, "Qatar airspace is partially open. Qatar Airways is operating flights to various destinations in India. Air India and IndiGo are also planning to resume flight operations from Qatar to India soon. Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways have resumed limited flight operations from Kuwait to India. Bahrain airspace is open. Gulf Air is operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Iraq airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region which can be used for onward travel to India."

On Iran, Mahajan issued a cautionary advisory and emphasised the fact that the Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the movement of 2,461 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes. "Iran airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights. We have advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urge those already there to leave via land border routes with our Embassy's support. So far, our Embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of 2,461 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes. Israel airspace is open, and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India," he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

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