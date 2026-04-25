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News INDIA Middle East Crisis: Over 12.65 Lakh Passengers Returned to India From Gulf and West Asia Region Since February 28, Says Government More than 12.65 lakh passengers have travelled from the Gulf and West Asia to India since February 28, the government said on April 25, highlighting large-scale movement amid the evolving security situation in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is closely monitoring developments and prioritising the safety and welfare of Indian nationals, while facilitating their return through coordinated efforts.

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New Delhi, April 25: The government on Saturday said that around 12.65 lakh passengers have travelled from the Gulf and West Asia region to India since February 28. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is closely tracking developments in the region, with a strong focus on the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community. Indian missions and posts across the Gulf and West Asia are operating round-the-clock helplines and are actively assisting citizens while remaining in constant touch with local governments.

The government has been issuing regular advisories to keep Indian nationals informed about local regulations, travel updates and available consular services. Missions are also engaging with Indian community groups, companies and professional organisations to ensure timely support reaches those in need. Middle East Crisis: Situation in Iran Remains Serious, Embassy Providing Assistance to Indian Nationals, Says MEA.

Flight operations between India and the region are gradually improving, with additional services being introduced. In the UAE, airlines are operating limited commercial flights based on safety considerations, with around 110 flights expected to operate between the UAE and India on Saturday.

Services are also continuing from Saudi Arabia and Oman, while Qatar Airways has resumed flights after partial reopening of Qatar’s airspace. Air connectivity is also picking up in other parts of the region. Kuwait and Bahrain have reopened their airspace, with airlines either resuming or planning limited operations to India. Iran FM Abbas Araghchi Likely in Islamabad As Pakistan Pushes 2nd Round of US-Iran Talks.

Iraq is allowing restricted flight services that can be used for onward travel, while Iran has partially opened its airspace for cargo and chartered flights. The government has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those currently there to exit via land borders, with assistance from the Indian Embassy in Tehran, which has already helped over 2,400 Indians leave the country.

Meanwhile, Israel has resumed limited flight operations, providing additional routes for travel to India through connecting destinations. On the maritime front, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the region. No incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours, and all Indian seafarers in the region are safe, the centre said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).