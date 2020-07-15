Bengaluru, July 15: Online sale of liquor will remain banned in Bengaluru amid the ongoing lockdown imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has issued an order banning online sale of liquor in the city till July 22. Lockdown has been imposed in Bengaluru for seven days, which started from 8 pm yesterday and will continue till 5 am on July 22. Bengaluru Under 7-Day COVID-19 Lockdown: Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines, See Full List of What is Allowed and Prohibited.

While the online sale of liquor will be banned in Bengaluru till July 22, the Karnataka government has allowed a group of select essential industries and those with a continuous production process to function. "Those manufacturing of essential goods and production units which require continuous process and supply chains are allowed to operate during the lockdown," said Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries, Gaurav Gupta.

Online Sale of Alcohol Banned in Bengaluru Till July 22:

During the lockdown, shops selling essential supplies and daily needs can open for only 7 hours from 5 am to 12 noon daily. Liquor shops across Bengaluru, however, will remain shut during the period. Besides, scheduled flights and trains will be allowed to operate, but buses, cars and other vehicles will not be allowed to ply. No other activity will be allowed during the lockdown to ensure people remain at home.

