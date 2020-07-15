Bengaluru, July 14: A seven-day lockdown beginning from today evening has come into effect in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. The state government on Tuesday released a full list of guidelines, specifying all that will be allowed and what will be prohibited. All non-essential activities will remain suspended during the lockdown period. Lockdown in Bihar From July 16 to 31 Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Check Full List of Guidelines.

"Shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat fish, animal fodder to open from 5 am to 12 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged," the government said.

The lockdown decision was finalised by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa last week, in a bid to break the chain of infections. The city has witnessed an alarming spike in coronavirus cases over the past fortnight, with the overall count surging to 19,702.

See Full List of Lockdown Guidelines Issued for Bengaluru Residents

The lockdown period, according to the government order, stretches from 8:00 pm on July 14 till 5:00 am July 22. The restrictions will be strictly enforced by the police. Locals have been instructed to remain indoors unless it is necessitated to move out of their houses to procure essential goods.

Across Karnataka, the number of COVID-19 infections are surging. The state has so far reported 44077 cases, including 842 deaths. Nationwide, the COVID-19 tally breached the nine-lakh mark, and the fatality count surged to 23,727.

