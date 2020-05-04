Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Long Queues Seen in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra And Other States as Booze Lovers Throng Stores Amid Lockdown 3.0; See Pics And Videos
Long Queue Outside Liquor Shop (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Yatharth9815)

Delhi, May 4: As India entered the third phase of lockdown, several relaxations were given by the government. This also includes reopening of standalone shops, including liquor or wine stores. Booze lovers ushered in the resumption of alcohol sales in a spirited fashion across the country thronging shops hours before shutters were open at several places. The scenes were similar across cities in India, including in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates from India And The World.

With the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordering relaxations, wine shops have been opened up but with certain conditions including social distancing norms and compulsory face masks. However, photos and videos coming from the national capital, Maharashtra and other parts of the country show these guidelines went for a toss. Lathicharge Outside Liquor Shop by Delhi Police in Kashmere Gate as Customers Flout Social Distancing Norms; Watch Video.

More than a kilometre long queue was seen outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. Cops also resorted to mild lathi-charge outside a wine shop in Kashmere Gate after people flouted social distancing norms.

Hundreds of people were seen flouting social distancing norms outside a liquor shop in Chattisgarh Rajnandgaon. The state government has allowed liquor shops to open in the state in green, orange and red zones.

In Karnataka, several people were seen standing outside alcohol shops in different parts of the state, including in Banglore and Hubli. Liquor stores in Karnataka are open from 9 am to 7 pm.

In Maharashtra too, people were also seen standing in long queues outside alcohol shops in Mumbai, where the highest number of COVID-19 cases have been reported. Pictures are also coming in from Navi Mumbai's Vashi area.

Here Are Some More Pictures and Videos from Liquor Shops:

Liquor shop outlets have been shut across the country since March 24, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the shutdown in view of COVID-19 outbreak. States have been losing heavy excise revenue during this period. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India have reached 42,533.