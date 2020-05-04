Liquor Shops Open in Several Cities Across India, Long Queues Seen in Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra And Other States as Booze Lovers Throng Stores Amid Lockdown 3.0; See Pics And Videos

Long Queue Outside Liquor Shop (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Yatharth9815)

Delhi, May 4: As India entered the third phase of lockdown, several relaxations were given by the government. This also includes reopening of standalone shops, including liquor or wine stores. Booze lovers ushered in the resumption of alcohol sales in a spirited fashion across the country thronging shops hours before shutters were open at several places. The scenes were similar across cities in India, including in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi. Coronavirus Tracker Live News Updates from India And The World.

With the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordering relaxations, wine shops have been opened up but with certain conditions including social distancing norms and compulsory face masks. However, photos and videos coming from the national capital, Maharashtra and other parts of the country show these guidelines went for a toss. Lathicharge Outside Liquor Shop by Delhi Police in Kashmere Gate as Customers Flout Social Distancing Norms; Watch Video.

More than a kilometre long queue was seen outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. Cops also resorted to mild lathi-charge outside a wine shop in Kashmere Gate after people flouted social distancing norms.

#WATCH: More than a kilometre long queue seen outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/LSOoZ3Zzd7 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

#WATCH: Police resorts to mild lathicharge outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people outside the shop. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/XZKxrr5ThC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Hundreds of people were seen flouting social distancing norms outside a liquor shop in Chattisgarh Rajnandgaon. The state government has allowed liquor shops to open in the state in green, orange and red zones.

Chhattisgarh: Social distancing norms being flouted as people in large numbers queue outside a liquor shop in Rajnandgaon. The state govt has allowed liquor shops to open in the state from today except for the containment zones. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/GfTzQP86Ip — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

In Karnataka, several people were seen standing outside alcohol shops in different parts of the state, including in Banglore and Hubli. Liquor stores in Karnataka are open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Karnataka: People line up at a liquor shop in Bengaluru as state government permits the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today. pic.twitter.com/3SmTwlO1w1 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Karnataka: People seen standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permits sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today. pic.twitter.com/fYSHV3WZzv — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

In Maharashtra too, people were also seen standing in long queues outside alcohol shops in Mumbai, where the highest number of COVID-19 cases have been reported. Pictures are also coming in from Navi Mumbai's Vashi area.

Wait was long. People outside a liquor shop at Vashi in Navi Mumbai 😂 pic.twitter.com/yAfFoxzCQJ — Amar (@iAsdeo) May 4, 2020

Here Are Some More Pictures and Videos from Liquor Shops:

People lining up outside the wine shop in Malviya Nagar..... neighbors are getting worried....@DCPSouthDelhi plz take care of their worries. pic.twitter.com/wHZZfN2ydI — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) May 4, 2020

Queue at a liquor shop in Bangalore on a #MondayMorning Incredible India pic.twitter.com/XOerfOXmvb — Devlina Ganguly (@AarKiBolboBolo) May 4, 2020

Liquor Shops are more imp than one health and well being. This is evidence of how much govt care about its citizens. I need to ask Can Economy only be improved by opening Liquor shops?? This is #Failed_Lockdown_in_Delhi pic.twitter.com/njwoMzKXcZ — YATHARTH KOHLI (@Yatharth9815) May 4, 2020

Drove out after 40+ days! The area felt like a post-apocalyptic ghost town! Our regular chips shop was closed - poor chap :( No departmental store had a single pack of Maggi or any Haldiram's namkeen! Liquor stores all had long queues outside! Time Govt. opened home delivery. pic.twitter.com/EVvWOQtmfx — Karthik (@beastoftraal) May 4, 2020

#SocialDistanacing in liquor 🥃 shops. Seeing the crowd I pity them for the injustice we did to them in this lockdown 😝😝😝😜😜 pic.twitter.com/8bugb2yMHU — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 4, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Long queue seen outside a liquor shop in C-Block, Vasant Vihar. Govt has allowed sale of liquor in standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/WPWdaC6Q1c— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Liquor shop outlets have been shut across the country since March 24, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the shutdown in view of COVID-19 outbreak. States have been losing heavy excise revenue during this period. Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India have reached 42,533.