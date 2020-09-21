Mumbai, September 21: In one of the biggest news of Sunday, two of the three big-ticket farm bills of the government were passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid unprecedented uproar and protests. The opposition claimed the government did not have the numbers and there was a rampant violation of rules that helped the BJP.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the ruckus which took place in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on farm bills has tainted the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated farmers, stating that the passing of the farm bills in the parliament was a "watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture".

Popular video app TikTok announced on Saturday it has proposed an agreement with Oracle as its US technology provider and Walmart as a commercial partner, a potential deal US President Donald Trump touted as "fantastic."

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.