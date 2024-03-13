Mumbai, March 13: In a significant political development in Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, a BJP MP from Kurukshetra, took oath as the new Chief Minister of Haryana. The development came after his name was decided upon during the party's meeting on Tuesday, Mach 12, which was held after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from his post. Khattar is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Khattar's resignation also marked the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala-led-JJP alliance.

Miles away in Maharahstra, three people died after a scaffolding from the 16th floor of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali region. Soon after the incident came to light, two fire tenders, along with the police and the civic body, were rushed to the spot. In Rajasthan, a Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the desert sector in Jaisalmer. The Tejas fighter jet reportedly crashed during an operational training sortie. Reports also stated that the pilot of the fighter jet managed to eject before the crash. 'Evacuate Us ASAP': Three Indians Caught in Russia-Ukraine War Make Desperate Appeal to PM Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar for Rescue (Watch Video).

A day after implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Home Ministry said that Indian Muslims need not worry as the CAA will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts. The Central government on Tuesday, March 12, banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Home Ministry declared JKNF an "unlawful association" with immediate effect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "good conversation" with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, March 12. During the call, the two leaders agreed to work for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). A report stated that Donald Trump approached Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk last summer to buy his Truth Social. The NHS England said that children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics

