Three people died after scaffolding from the 16th floor of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali region in Maharashtra on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. According to reports, two fire tenders, along with the police and the civic body, were rushed to the spot. Further reports are awaited. Mumbai Building Collapse: Portions of Four-Storey Residential Building Collapses in Girgaon, No Casualties Reported.

Scaffolding Collapses From 16th Floor of Building in Borivali

Four people injured when the Scaffolding of a building collapsed from its 16th floor, in Borivali West in Mumbai. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

Three dead, one critical after part of scaffolding of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

