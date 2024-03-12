Donald Trump, former US President is likely to sell Truth Social, the social media platform created by Trump Media & Technology Group. According to a Washington Post report, Donald Trump asked Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk last summer whether he would be interested in buying Truth Social. However, the report also stated that overture to Elon Musk did not lead to a deal. The report also stated that the conversation between Donald Trump and Elon Musk shows that the two have communicated more than was known. Trump's advisers also said that Donald Trump and Elon Musk have also discussed politics and business. Donald Trump Wants New York Hush Money Trial Delayed Until Supreme Court Rules on Immunity Claims.

Elon Musk to Buy Truth Social?

