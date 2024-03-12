'Evacuate Us ASAP': Three Indians Caught in Russia-Ukraine War Make Desperate Appeal to PM Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar for Rescue (Watch Video)

The three Indians identified as Sameer, Ilyas and Sufiya sent a plea to the Indian government, PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar seeking help to rescue them from Russia as soon as possible. "We have received orders from our commander to move to the frontline," they said.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 12, 2024 08:17 PM IST

The Indian Embassy in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, March 12, responded to a video where three Indians who are caught up in the Russian-Ukraine war claimed that they received orders to move to the frontline. The three Indians identified as Sameer, Ilyas and Sufiya sent a plea to the Indian government, PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar seeking help to rescue them from Russia as soon as possible. "We have received orders from our commander to move to the frontline. Russian Army hasn’t been notified by the Indian Embassy in Moscow about our plea to return to India," they said. They even requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rescue them at the earliest. Responding to the video, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said that their cases have been raised with the Russian authorities and are being followed up. Committed to Early Release of Indians Duped to Work for Russian Army: MEA.

Cases Have Been Raised With the Russian Authorities

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

