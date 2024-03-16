Gandhinagar, March 16: As Gujarat prepares for the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the state on May 7, the state poll panel under Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharati is ensuring that the state is well-prepared with a robust voter base of nearly 4.95 crore, including over 11 lakh young voters and 10,322 centenarians.

There are 87,042 Balloting Units, 71,682 Control Units, and 80,308 VVPAT machines being deployed across Gujarat. As the Election Commission announces the election schedule with counting of votes on June 4, Gujarat's political arena is set for a series of compelling electoral duels. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: State-Wise, Constituency-Wise List of Seats and Polling Dates.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency-Wise Polling Date in Gujarat

Constituency no. Constituency Polling Date 1 Kachchh May 7 2 Banaskantha May 7 3 Patan May 7 4 Mahesana May 7 5 Sabarkantha May 7 6 Gandhinagar May 7 7 Ahmedabad East May 7 8 Ahmedabad West May 7 9 Surendranagar May 7 10 Rajkot May 7 11 Porbandar May 7 12 Jamnagar May 7 13 Junagadh May 7 14 Amreli May 7 15 Bhavnagar May 7 16 Anand May 7 17 Kheda May 7 18 Panchmahal May 7 19 Dahod May 7 20 Vadodara May 7 21 Chhota Udaipur May 7 22 Bharuch May 7 23 Bardoli May 7 24 Surat May 7 25 Navsari May 7 26 Valsad May 7

Particular emphasis is being placed on inclusivity, with 182 model polling stations, 1,274 'Sakhi' polling stations run exclusively by women, and 182 polling stations managed by persons with disabilities. Furthermore, the introduction of live webcasting at around 25,000 polling stations and home voting facilities for senior citizens and differently-abled individuals underscores the comprehensive measures to enhance electoral participation.

The c-VIGIL app ensures that election conduct violations and expenditure breaches can be reported effectively. The spotlight is on the Gandhinagar seat, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will seek re-election. This sets the stage for one of the most closely watched contests. With all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat going to the polls in a single phase, the political landscape is full of anticipation. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission To Focus on Muscle, Money and Misinformation To Ensure Free and Fair Polls.

Key constituencies like Gandhinagar, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surat, and Bharuch are set to be the battlegrounds for political dominance. Gandhinagar, a traditional BJP stronghold, has garnered significant attention with Amit Shah looking to continue the legacy of veteran leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.

The BJP's stronghold in Porbandar is attributed to the dominant Leuva Patidar community, with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya representing the constituency. Rajkot and Surat have been BJP fortresses for decades, leveraging community support and strong leadership to maintain its grip. Bharuch presents a unique scenario where the combined forces of the Congress and the AAP challenge the BJP's long-standing dominance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2024 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).