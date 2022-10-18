Ludhiana, October 18: A woman, along with her paramour, has allegedly murdered her husband at Phullanwal village of Ludhiana. Later, the accused tried to pass it off as a road accident death and took the victim to a hospital. They were arrested on Monday.

According to Indian Express, the victim was identified as Surinder Gupta (32), a vegetable vendor. The accused were identified as Gudia Devi (30) of Phullanwal and her paramour Shailendra Kumar (38) of Jawaddi . An FIR was registered in regards to the case by the victim’s sister Shuda Devi from Fatehpur. Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Creates Ruckus With ‘Gun’ at Petrol Pump After Argument Over Online Payment; Arrested (Watch Video)

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, Sadar police station, said that Gudia Devi and Shailendra Kumar have been in a relationship for at least a decade. Surinder Gupta was aware of it and he used to deter his wife from meeting Shailendra Kumar. Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Dandiya Raas in Dahod, Video Goes Viral

The SHO said that on October 14, Surinder Gupta had a verbal spat with his wife over her illicit relations. Following the wordy duel, Gudia Devi asked Shailendra Kumar to come to their rented accommodation. The accused took Gupta with them on the pretext of discussing the issue. After walking 500 metres away from the rented house, the accused attacked him with an iron rod.

The accused then rushed the victim to a hospital claiming that he met with a road accident. The doctors referred him to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

The SHO said that autopsy reports revealed that the victim had died of a head injury inflicted by some blunt weapon. He is survived by his two sons aged seven and five.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).