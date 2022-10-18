In an unfortunate incident, a man died while performing raas in Gujarat. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen performing raas at a function at his relative place in Devgadh Baria in Dahod district. As the video moves further, the man can be seen collapsing as other onlookers rush to his aid. According to reports, the man got a heart attack due to dance. Video of Army Sniper Lying Still As King Cobra Wraps Around His Weapon Goes Viral.

Man Dies Performing Dandiya Raas in Gujarat

