Hyderabad, Oct 17: A youth created ruckus at a petrol pump in Hyderabad on Monday with what appeared to be a gun after an argument with an employee over online payment for the fuel.

He, along with two others, also ransacked the pump's office. The incident occurred at Indian Oil pump in Bahadurpura area in the old city. UP Horror: 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Succumbs To Burn Injuries in Etawah; Two Arrested.

A video of the youth holding a weapon in a hand and kicking a few two-wheelers went viral on social media.

Watch youth creates ruckus with a gun at petrol pump:

A youth created ruckus at a petrol pump in #Hyderabad on Monday with what appeared to be a gun after an argument with an employee over online payment for the fuel. pic.twitter.com/Ooz57W8n0z — IANS (@ians_india) October 17, 2022

The incident occurred after the youth filled fuel worth Rs 500 in his motorbike and made UPI payment. As the transaction failed, the worker at the petrol bunk insisted that he pay cash. There was an argument between the two.

The youth then called his two friends to the pump. They ransacked the office and attacked the cashier. One of them then took out a gun and moved around triggering panic among bunk employees and customers. Gujarat Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Dandiya Raas in Dahod, Video Goes Viral.

On receipt of information about the incident, police rushed there. Two of the attackers escaped while the third attacker was caught by the employees and handed over to the police. He was identified as Iftikhar. As he was injured, police shifted him to a hospital. The search was on for the two other attackers.