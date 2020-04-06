Ludo Kits Distributed in Kolkata by BJP Minister Sashi Panja to Help People Stay Engaged & Get Rid of Mobile Addiction Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in India 

BJP Minister Distributes Ludo Kit Among People in Her Constituency (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, April 6: Amid the nationwide lockdown, West Bengal Minister Dr Sashi Panja on Monday distributed food items and ludo game kit among people in her constituency Shyampukur in Kolkata. The intention behind handing over the kits to people is to keep themselves engaged at home. She said, "It is very difficult for people to stay at home for a long time. Ludo will help them keep engaged at home & get rid of mobile addiction."

In West Bengal, the number of coronavirus cases reached 80 on Sunday with 12 more people testing positive for COVID-19. The state total tally was 68 till Saturday. There is a confusion on the number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state. The Union Ministry website, however, mention three deaths due to the deadly virus so far. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Tops 100 With 109 People Dead, COVID-19 Cases in The Country Cross 4000.

Check ANI tweet:

West Bengal Minister Dr Sashi Panja distributes food items & Ludo game kit among people of her constituency Shyampukur in Kolkata. "It is very difficult for people to stay at home for a long time. Ludo will help them keep engaged at home & get rid of mobile addiction," she says. pic.twitter.com/sT5riel3wm — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently donated Rs five lakh to Prime Minister National Relief Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic. She had also contributed Rs five lakh towards West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund. She was been quite active on the streets of the city as she can be often spotted monitoring areas in order to see if people are following social distancing and other critical issues.

The Health Ministry informed that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 4067. Of these, 3666 are active cases while 291 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 109 while one person has migrated to another country,