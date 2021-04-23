Jabalpur, April 23: Five patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the Galaxy Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur died on Friday. Following the incident, police visited the Galaxy Hospital. Relatives of the deceased patients told police that the deaths happened due to shortage of oxygen at the hospital. The hospital management did not react to the allegations. Two MP Doctors Among 5 Arrested for Remdesivir Black Marketing.

"Five patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the Galaxy Hospital have died. The relatives of the patients say that it happened due to oxygen shortage at the hospital," police said. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh grew by 12,384 on Thursday, which took its overall count to 4,59,195.

5 COVID-19 Patients Die at Galaxy Hospital in Jabalpur:

Jabalpur | Five patients admitted to the COVID19 ward of Galaxy Hospital have died. The relatives of the patients say that it happened due to oxygen shortage at the hospital, say Police#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/7MsbA8ErDQ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

The state had reported its highest one- day spike of 13,107 cases on April 21. As many as 75 patients succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,863 in the state. A total of 4,863 patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday, pushing the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 3,69,375.

Currently, there are 84,957 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 4,59,195, new cases 12,384, death toll 4,863, recoveries 3,69,375, active cases 84,957, number of tests so far 72,84,554.

