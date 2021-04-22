Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,384 fresh coronavirus cases, which took its overall count to 4,59,195, the state health department said.

On Wednesday, the state had reported its highest one- day spike of 13,107 cases.

As 75 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 4,863.

A total of 4,863 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 3,69,375, the department said.

With 1,781 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 96,330, while that of Bhopal rose to 75,405 with the addition of 1,729 cases.

Indore reported 10 deaths, taking the toll in the district to 1,079, while the fatality count in Bhopal rose by five to 692, the officials said.

Indore is now left with 12,738 active cases, while Bhopal has 9,773 such cases.

There are 84,957 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

With 50,974 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in the state rose to 72.84 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 4,59,195, new cases 12,384, death toll 4,863, recoveries 3,69,375, active cases 84,957, number of tests so far 72,84,554.

