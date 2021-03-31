Khandwa, March 31: In a horrific accident, a 13-year-old girl was beheaded when she poked her head out of a moving bus to vomit and was hit by a truck coming from opposite direction. The incident took place on Indore-Ichhapur highway in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The deceased girl was identified as Tamanna who was travelling from Khandwa to Indore with her mother and sister. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped by Man Inside Municipal Container in Bhopal; Arrested.

Tamanna, along with her mother and sister, was going to attend a relative's wedding in Indore. The bus started from Kahndwa at 8 am. Police said around 9:30 am Tamanna started feeling unwell. She suddenly poked her head out of window to vomit. At the very same moment, a truck, which was coming from opposite direction, hit her and she was beheaded, police added. Indore Hospital Staff Seen With Girls Inside Mortuary; Authorities Under Question After Pictures Go Viral, 2 Officials Removed.

A co-passenger, who witnessed the horrific incident, said suddenly the blood splashed all over the passengers. "We couldn't understand what had happened. Suddenly, blood splattered all over us and the bus. A couple of seconds later, the child's mother started screaming in horror. It was terrible," the eyewitness was quoted by TOI as saying.

Talking to the same newspaper, Tamanna's aunt said her father sent her to a good school because he wanted her to become an officer. The accident shattered her father's dream and took away his daughter. Tamanna lived in Bengali Colony.

