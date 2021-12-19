Madhya Pradesh, December 19: In yet another incident of fraud, a 25-yea-old youth was duped for Rs 1.5 Lakh on the Pretext of Job in Armed Forces. Reportedly, the youth was preparing for police and armed forces examinations.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the victim, identified as Hemant Mithoria, received a message on prevailing instant messaging mobile application that read if anybody needs a job in police or armed forces they should get in touch. The victim started interacting with the person, who later identified themself as a woman posted in the forces. Later, the accused promised the victim a job in the armed forces and demanded Rs 1.49 lakh in return.

However, after realising that he was duped, the victim filed a complaint at the police station. Based on the complaint, the crime branch has registered a case against the unidentified person and has launched a probe into the case.

