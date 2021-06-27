Bhopal, June 27: With the coronavirus infections in Madhya Pradesh reporting a steady decline, the state government has lifted the 'corona curfew' during daytime on Sundays. This has led to livelihoods and businesses returning back to normal.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the Covid-19 situation is now under control in Madhya Pradesh. There are 35 districts in the state where not a single new Covid-positive case has been reported and the active cases have fallen below the 1,000 mark. That is why Sunday's 'corona curfew' has been lifted with immediate effect. However, night curfew will remain in force in the state, he said. COVID-19 Vaccination in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces Free Coronavirus Vaccine For People Above 18 Years.

Appealing to the people of the state, Chouhan said Covid-19 has not been completely eliminated, so don't become complacent. Instead take all precautionary measures such as wearing masks, ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour and following Covid protocol.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister said all shops can open on Sundays while following Covid protocol. The state set a record on June 21 with the highest number of vaccinations. This campaign will continue at a rapid pace, the chief minister said further.

