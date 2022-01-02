Madhya Pradesh, January 2: A horrifying incident has come to light from Bhopal where a 4-year-old girl was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Anjali Vihar Colony. The incident took place at around 4:15 pm on Saturday. The entire video of dogs attacking the toddler was captured on CCTV.

In the CCTV footage, the dogs can be seen chasing the girl, dragging her on the ground, and biting her. The pack of dogs was chased away by a passerby who threw stones at the pack. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Boy Mauled By Stray Dogs in Saharanpur, Dies.

Watch the CCTV Footage Here (Warning: Video Contains Graphic Content, Viewer Discretion Is Advised) :

Horrific! Stray dogs mauled a 4 year old girl in Bhopal a passerby threw stones at the dogs and chased them away. The child has been hospitalized with severe injuries. pic.twitter.com/X4EyruZxra — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 2, 2022

As per the report published in The Times of India, the toddler, a daughter of a labourer, was playing outside her house. Suddenly a pack of stray dogs started chasing her. The dogs pulled her down and bit her on her head, hands, and legs as she attempted to escape. The dogs kept mauling her for a few minutes before a passerby interceded and chased the dogs away from the girl. Following the attack, the 4-year-old was hospitalised. Bag Sewania SHO Sanjeev Chouksey, while talking to the media house, said that no one had filed a police complaint in regards to the incident yet.

