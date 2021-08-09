Lucknow, August 9: In a tragic incident, a minor boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs on Friday afternoon and died on his way to the local hospital, as per report. The incident has been reported from Padli Grant village of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The 12-year-old boy was reportedly playing with other children at a garden in the village when a pack of stray-dogs attacked them. All the other children managed to escape, however one was mauled by the stray animals. Month-old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dog in UP's Saharanpur.

The village Pradhan Kamil Ahmed said that the local administration should take action, according to a report. Ahmed told the Times of India, "In our village, over 50 stray dogs are roaming freely. They cause nuisance and even attack people. Children and their parents are living in fear. The local administration should pay attention to this incident and take action." Speaking to TOI, DM SB Singh said that a district official is being sent to the village to conduct probe. Mathura Horror: 3-Year-Old Boy Mauled by Stray Dogs in Shiv Wala Nath Nagar.

A similar incident was reported from Ludhiana in Punjab in June this year. A 11-year-old boy was bitten by a dog and died after 20 days. The minor was diagnosed with rabies and he concealed the biting incident from his parents. The deceased's parents had also blamed the increasing population of stray dogs form the death of their son.

