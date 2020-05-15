Madhya Pradesh: Migrant Worker Delivers a Baby Boy in Barwani SDM's Car

Migrant worker delivers a baby boy in Barwani SDM's car (Photo Credits: ANI)

Barwani, May 15: A pregnant migrant labourer delivered a baby boy in Barwani SDM’s car on Thursday. The woman started experiencing labour pain when the district authorities had gone for screening the workers who came from Gujarat . She was immediately shifted to the SDM’s car for taking her to a hospital. However, the woman gave birth to a baby boy in the vehicle at the hospital gate. Madhya Pradesh: Migrant Worker Delivers Baby on Her Way to Satna From Nashik, Rests for 2 Hours and Resumes Journey to Hometown.

According to a report published in NDTV, the 26-year-old Nayali Bai was waiting in line to be screened by Madhya Pradesh government health workers for the COVID-19 virus after returning from Gujarat. She is a resident of Barwani's Sustikheda village. The doctors and nurses present at the spot, initially tried to deliver the child inside the bus on which Bai and other migrant workers were brought from Gujarat. Woman Migrant Delivers Baby Girl Under a Tree After Walking Over 500 km from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh.

Anshu Javla, the SDM in-charge of the screening operations, then asked the medical staff to use her official car to take the woman to the hospital. Dr Kishore Mukati, who oversaw the delivery, told news agency ANI. “We had gone to screen workers came from Gujarat when a woman started experiencing labour pain. We were just on hospital gate, when she delivered the baby in car.” Both mother and child are safe now.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 4,426. The death-toll also jumped to 237 in the central state of India. Till, 2,171 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far.