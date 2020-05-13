Madhya Pradesh: Migrant Worker Delivers Baby on Her Way to Satna From Nashik, Rests for 2 Hours and Resumes Journey to Hometown

Migrant Worker Delivers Baby on Her Way to Satna From Nashik (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, May 13: A pregnant migrant labourer, who was on her way back home to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra, delivered a baby on the way. According to a tweet by ANI, the woman migrant worker was walking back to her village in Satna, a city in Madhya Pradesh from Nashik in Maharashtra amid COVID-19 lockdown. The woman's husband says after she delivered the baby, they rested for just two hours and then continued walking for at least 150 km to reach their native land.

After the incident came to light, the authorities in Madhya Pradesh arranged for a bus for them. AK Ray, Block Medical Officer of Unchehara, Satna informed that all check-ups have been done and both mother and the baby are doing fine. "We got to know that the administration at border arranged a bus for them, as they reached Unchehara we brought them here. All check-ups have been done", Ray said. Migrant Workers Block Section of Highway Near Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra Border.

MP: A pregnant migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Satna from Nashik in Maharashtra amid #CoronavirusLockdown, delivered a child on the way. Her husband says, "after she gave birth we rested for 2 hours then we walked for at least 150 km." (12.5) pic.twitter.com/WubC97wabz — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

A similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday when a women migrant gave birth to a baby girl under a tree by the roadside in Lalitpur district. The woman had already covered over 500 km journey on foot from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar to reach her hometown in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the woman developed labour pains in Balabheat village on Monday and was eight and a half months pregnant when she set out on the journey.