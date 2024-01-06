Bhopal, January 6: At least 26 girls, who were living at an illegally-run shelter home in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal, were reported missing. The girls were brought to Bhopal after being rescued from different states like Gujarat, Jharkhand and Rajasthan beside Madhya Pradesh. The matter unfolded after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanungo made a surprise visit to the Aanchal Girls hostel located in the Parwalia area on the outskirts of Bhopal.

After a surprise inspection, Kanungo claimed he found that there were entries of 68 girls in it, but 26 of them were missing. “When Anil Mathew, the director of the shelter home, was questioned about the missing girls, he did not give satisfactory answers. An FIR has been filed by the police in the case,” Kanungo added. Madhya Pradesh: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges State Government for Action After 26 Girls From Illegally Run Children’s Home Go Missing in Bhopal.

He further claimed a missionary, who was managing the children’s home, had rescued some children from the streets and was running the shelter home without any licence. The NCPCR Chairman also alleged that those rescued had been kept secretly in the children's house and were made to practice Christianity.

“Most of the girls aged between 6 and 18 are Hindus. After much difficulty, the police have registered an FIR. Unfortunately, the officials of the Women and Child Development Department of Madhya Pradesh want to run the child helpline on contract from such NGOs,” he added. Madhya Pradesh Gangrape: Minor Girl, Missing Overnight, Brutally Gangraped by Two Men on Temple Premises in Satna.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted to it saying he would urge the Madhya Pradesh government to take tough action against those found responsible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2024 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).