Amritsar, December 5: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his minor stepdaughter in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The matter surfaced after the girl reportedly became pregnant. She then narrated the entire incident to her mother. The incident took place in Dudhala village of the district. The accused has been Kashmir Singh. He is currently absconding after the incident surfaced. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 40-Year-Old Man Rapes Stepdaughter in Sholavaram Near Chennai; Arrested.

A complaint was lodged against the accused by the girl’s mother. As per a report published in The Tribune, it was the second marriage of the girl’s mother. She had three children - a 10-year-old son, two daughters, aged 14 years and eight years. The woman married the accused in 2016. The incident took place on June 14. Ludhiana Horror: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter; Arrested.

The girl told her mother that the accused came home drunk and raped her. After committing the crime, Singh threatened to kill the girl and her family members if she told anybody about the incident. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl became pregnant after she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather. The rape survivor has been sent for medical examination. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2021 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).