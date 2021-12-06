Surat, December 6: In a shocking incident of sexual assault against minors, a 21-year-old man allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl multiple times in the past one month in Gujarat’s Surat district. The accused reportedly befriended the girl. He then lured her to go to a hotel with him. The incident took place in the Dindoli area of Surat in the first week of November this year. The 21-year-old man then allegedly raped the girl. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated By Stepfather In Amritsar District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The accused has been identified as Bittu Vinay Mishra. According to a report published in The Times of India, after the accused raped the girl in the first week of November, he started threatening and blackmailing. Mishra then took the girl to different hotels in the city and raped her multiple times.

The accused is a resident of Ambika row-house in Dindoli. Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents. They then approached the police. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped by Sweeper in Varanasi Private School.

As per the report, the girl met the accused two months ago, and both became friends. The accused reportedly raped the girl by blackmailing her that he would reveal their relationship in front of her parents. He accused is currently absconding. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab Mishra. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

