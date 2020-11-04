Niwari, November 4: A rescue operation was launched after a three-year-old boy, Prahlad, fell into a 200 feet deep borewell dug in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district on Wednesday. Prahlad was playing outside his home in Setupurabarah village when he fell into an open borewell. Niwari Additional Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh told news agency ANI that the child is alive and his cries can be heard. Telangana: 3-Year-Old Boy, Dies After Falling Into 120 Feet Open Borewell in Medak District.

Harikishan had dug a borewell at his farm in Setupurabarah village. The pit was open and a big iron utensil had been kept to close its mouth. Harikishan's son Prahlad was playing near the pit. He had removed the utensil and accidentally fell into the pit, news agency IANS reported. Personnel of the Indian Army have joined the rescue operation. Haryana: 5-Year-Old Girl Rescued After She Fell Into 50-Foot-Deep Borewell in Karnal.

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that Prahlad would be rescued soon. "Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I'm confident that soon he'll be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," the Chief Minister tweeted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).