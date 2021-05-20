Chennai, May 20: Crematoriums in Madurai are to get two additional gasifiers, according to Madurai corporation officials. The corporation has taken steps to install additional gasifiers at the crematoriums in Thathaneri and Moolakarai to cope with the increasing number of deaths. An amount of Rs 30 lakh is sanctioned for the procurement of these gasifiers. Bengaluru’s Chamrajpet Crematorium Displays ‘Housefull’ Board Due to Surge in COVID-19 Deaths.

There were several deaths in Madurai during the second wave of the pandemic with official records being 15 to 17 on an average according to the state data. However sources in the Madurai corporation told IANS that there were more deaths than mentioned in the state data and hence the crematoriums were crowded. Nashik Crematorium Portal: Municipal Corporation Launches Website to Help People Find Nearest Crematorium and Book Slot for Cremation.

With only two gasifiers and not enough freezer space to store bodies, the waiting time was around 6 to 7 hours to cremate a body of a loved one. The crematorium had resorted to token system a week ago as bodies were lined up on the floor.

The crematoriums at Thathaneri and Moolakarai had lack of basic amenities and this coupled with the long wait has increased the woes of the hapless relatives who come to the crematorium with the bodies. Sources in the Madurai corporation told IANS that the installation of new gasifiers will take place within ten days and this would reduce the problem being now faced by the relatives of those dead.

