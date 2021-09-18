Thane, September 18: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man whom they had allegedly assaulted over his refusal to give them alcohol in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. The police on Thursday arrested Sunil Ganesh Choudhari (27) and Luto Katkul Mahalahar (26) for the death of Ajay Zalle Rawat, an official said.

According to the police, the victim was found in a severely injured state on the road in the early hours of September 4, and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on September 12. A case of murder was subsequently registered, and during the probe, the police zeroed in on the two accused persons, the official said. Tamil Nadu Man Kills Elderly Mother After She Refuses to Give Money for Drinking Alcohol; Arrested.

The accused have said that they had approached the victim asking for liquor, but when he refused to give them, they assaulted him with a sharp weapon, he added.