Madurai, September 10: Police in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother. The murder took place at Kodanginayakanpatti on Wednesday evening. The accused has been identified as M Ramesh. According to the police, Ramesh killed his mother M Periyamayee after she refused to give him cash for drinking alcohol. Tamil Nadu: 18-Year-Old Girl From Madurai Consumes Pesticide After Missing Online Classes For A Day, Dies.

Ramesh worked as an OHT operator. A patient of epilepsy, he became addicted to alcohol, according to a report by Times of India. The police said he would often fight with his mother for money. On Wednesday evening, he asked his mother for cash to buy alcohol. When she refused and reprimanded him, Ramesh trampled her to death in front of their house, the police added. Periyamayee succumbed to the injuries. Child Porn: Man Arrested for Sharing Pornographic Videos of Children Online in Madurai.

Following the incident, victim’s daughter P Selvi lodged a complaint at the Elumalai police station. Acting on the complaint, the cops booked Ramesh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was subsequently arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation was underway.

In another incident in Madurai city, a 22-year-old man was killed by neighbours over pig farming. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar from Nilayur. His sister Rahika was also attacked and left with injuries. The five accused have been identified as Nagarajan, N Saravanakumar, N Karthick Kumar, N Selvam, N Karuthamani alias Murugammal.

The police have registered a case and are looking for the accused. According to the police, Arun Kumar and his sister were assaulted with a billhook and knife by their neighbours over pig farming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2021 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).