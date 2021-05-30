Mumbai, May 30: The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state for 15 days till June 15 to break the chain of transmission of the deadly virus. The announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his address to the people of the state. In this phase of lockdown-like coronavirus curbs, all essential are not allowed to open from 7 am to 2 pm. Currently, these shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 11 am. BMC Organises Special COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Mumbai for Students Travelling Abroad For Higher Studies.

Addressing people of the state, the situation has improved in Maharashtra, but still, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in some districts of the state. He warned people of letting down guard against COVID-19. The CM said that he doesn’t know when the third wave will come, but people should not let their guard down. COVID-19 in Maharashtra Update: 'Situation Improved, Overall Coronavirus Cases Has Not Come Down', Says CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Tweet by Maharashtra CMO:

🚨Restrictions in different parts of the state till 15th June 2021 to #BreakTheChain of transmission effectively🚨 pic.twitter.com/mRzxTlZ42n — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 30, 2021

Here Are Guidelines by The Maharashtra Government:

All essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

Delivery of non-essential items along with essential items through e-commerce may be allowed.

Post 3 pm, there shall be a restriction on movement except for medical and other emergencies or for home deliveries.

All Government offices, except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts can function with 25% attendance.

Agriculture-related shops may open till 2 pm.

There are no restrictions on cargo movements and delivery to shops and establishments beyond the opening time of these for the purpose of replenishment of stocks.

In case of non –essential stan alone shops decision regarding the allowing of the opening of such shops may be taken by respective Disaster Management Authority of the respective area. The state government is also consulting paediatric experts to protect children against the deadly virus. Meanwhile, municipalities or districts where the positivity rate is more than 20 percent and the total available oxygen beds utilised are over 75 percent, the boundaries of such districts will be completely closed.

The Maharashtra CM asked people to prevent children from getting infected. He said that the third wave could infect kids. Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccination, Thackeray said there are six crore people in the 18-44 years age group, and the vaccination capacity of the state would increase once it gets new stock. Thackeray stated that there are around 3,000 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2021 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).