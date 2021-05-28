Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arranged a COVID-19 vaccination drive for students who are scheduled to travel abroad for higher studies. The walk-in vaccination will take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba.

Mumbai Civic Body, BMC, Organises Special COVID-19 Vaccination Drive for Students Travelling Abroad:

For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad & require vaccines for the same, the @mybmc has arranged free, walk in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres- Rajawadi, Cooper & Kasturba (1/n) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021

I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 28, 2021

