Maharashtra: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Ambernath, Fire Tenders Reach Spot

Thane fire. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, February 8: A major fire broke out on Friday at a a factory in Morivali Industrial Area in Ambernath of Thane district in Maharashtra. Soon after the incident, local administration pushed in emergency services. As per to the initial reports, fire tending engines have reached the spot.

According to the details, as quoted by the news agency ANI, fire-fighting operation is underway. The news agency quoted, "Fire breaks out at a factory in Morivali Industrial Area in Ambernath. Fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway." Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building in Kurla West, Firefighters And Water Tankers at Spot.

Thane: Fire breaks out at a factory in Morivali Industrial Area in Ambernath. Fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/kdKSe6fAZY — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Though the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, no casualty has been reported. Earlier, A major fire broke out at a residential structure in Mumbai's Kurla area on January 24, 2020. According to reports, the fire started from the second floor of Mehtab Co-operative Housing Society, which is located in SG Barve Marg, Buddha Colony in Kurla's Ambedkar Nagar. The residential structure is said to be over 80 years old.