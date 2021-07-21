Kheri, July 21: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district. The incident took place on Monday in the Pasgawan area of the district. An FIR has been registered in the case, and both the accused were arrested by UP police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Two Youths in Shahjahanpur; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was abducted from her house on Monday morning when she was sleeping. She was later found in an unconscious condition near the house. The girl narrated the entire incident to her father. She alleged that the accused gave her sedative and then gangraped her when she fell unconscious.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that the accused abducted the girl when she was sleeping at her home. They took her to their place and raped her. After gangraping her, they dumped her in the fields near her house. The FIR was registered into the case on Monday evening at the Pasgawan police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Raped by Youth in Sambhal; Case Registered.

“In her statement recorded to police, the girl said that she was gangraped. Her medical examination has been conducted at the district hospital. We will now record her statement in the court under section 164 CrPC,” reported the media house quoting Pasgawan police station SHO Sandeep Singh as saying. Police arrested both the accused. They were sent to jail. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

