Mumbai, August 2: After a peak of 322 on August's first day, Maharashtra saw its daily COVID fatalities dip to 260 on Sunday, while Chandrapur district in Vidarbha region recorded its first death due to coronavirus, health officials said. The state has recorded 9,509 new Covid cases - although down from the July 30 peak of 11,147, but simultaneously, the recovery rate continues to climb up.

With the fresh fatalities, the state death toll shot up to 15,576 now, while the total cases reached 441,228 - both highest in the country.According to Sunday's figures, there was one death roughly every 6 minutes and a stupendous 396 new cases every hour added to the state tally.The state recovery rate increased for the sixth consecutive day, from 61.82 per cent to 62.74 per cent on Sunday, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.53 per cent.

The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 148,537 are active. A total of 9,926 recovered patients returned home on Sunday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 276,809. Of the new fatalities, Pune again notched the highest - 51 deaths, to push behind both Mumbai (49) and Thane (48) for the fourth consecutive day, even as more fatalities are now reported from outside the country's commercial capital but largely within the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions. Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 322 COVID-19 Deaths; Fatalities Cross 15,000, Coronavirus Cases Reach 431,719.

Mumbai's deaths came in the sub-50 range for the third time in a week and with 49 fatalities, the city toll rose to 6,447 and the number of corona cases increased by 1,105 to 116,436. Besides, there were 19 fatalities in Palghar, 12 in Solapur, 11 in Latur, eight in Nashik, seven in Ahmednagar, six each in Satara, and Sangli, five each in Raigad, Aurangabad, and Akola, four in Dhule, three each in Kolhapur, Amravati, and Washim, two each in Jalgaon, Hingoli, Jalna, Osmanabad, and Nagpur, and one each in Parbhani, Nanded, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Chandrapur.

The MMR (Thane division, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) has seen the toll shooting up by 121 to touch 9,887 deaths and fresh 3,376 new cases, pushing up the number to 246,154 now. Thane district's cases have touched 96,120 with 2,674 fatalities to emerge as the state's worst-hit district after Mumbai.Pune district continues to race ahead with 94,911 cases, with the death toll increasing to 2,226 on Sunday.

With 69 more fatalities, the toll in the Pune division (Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) has reached 2,899 and the case tally zoomed up with 3,380 new cases to reach 108,739. Nashik division has recorded 1,236 fatalities and 36,367 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 621 deaths and 17,379 cases, Akola division with 273 fatalities and 7,985 cases, Kolhapur division with 264 deaths and 10,773 cases, Latur division with 259 fatalities and 6,394 cases, and Nagpur division with 88 deaths and 7,020 cases - the only division which remains in the sub-100 death figure range.

Chandrapur, which was a zero Covid death district so far, has lost its status after recording its first death late on Saturday. Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine has increased to 925,269 now, while those in institutional quarantine went down to 37,944.

