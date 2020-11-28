Mumbai, November 28: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped his 17-year-old relative for over two months. The accused was arrested by Mumbai police on Tuesday. A case has been registered at Bhoiwada police station in Mumbai under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl is a resident of Maharashtra’s Dhule district.

According to a report published in the Free Press Journal, the girl came to stay with her relatives in Mumbai’s Parel during the lockdown. When she returned home, she revealed the entire ordeal to her parents that her uncle sexually assaulted her. According to the 17-year-old girl, her uncle sexually assaulted her between August and October multiple times.

The girl claimed that the accused took advantage of her whenever, his family members went out. The matter came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache and was taken for medical examination. During the tests, it was revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted. Police registered a Zero FIR, and the case was transferred to Bhoiwada police station, under the jurisdiction of which the crime took place.

The minor’s uncle also blackmailed her by circulating the video, which he claimed that he shot while sexually assaulting her for the first time. The accused was nabbed by the police, and the investigation in the case is underway.

