Mumbai, November 29: In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly raped and killed a minor girl. As per reports, the accused, a neighbour of the victim allegedly raped the minor girl and then killed her in order to avenge the alleged extra-marital affair of his wife with victim's father.

The incident took place in Satna district. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light on Monday when the minor girl's remains were found in a forest area. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Plantation Contractor, Dumps 80 Pieces of His Body in Dudhmuniya Forest; Police Solve Murder Case After Nine Months.

Police officials said that the minor girl was raped and killed on November 17. As per reports, the minor girl went missing on November 17. Subdivisional police officer Ashish Jain said a case was registered against unknown people for kidnapping the minor girl.

Jain also said that during their investigation they arrested Rajesh Rajak (31) on the basis of his call record. "Rajak confessed and said his wife had an extra-marital affair with the neighbour," Jain added. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Threatened, Raped by 'Rakhi Brother' in Bhopal; Case Registered.

He further said, "He tried to stop her but nothing worked. He decided to take revenge and abducted the daughter of the neighbour and raped her. Later, he killed her and left the body in a forest." Police officials said that the accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

