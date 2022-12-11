Kalyan, December 11: In a shocking incident, a 24- year old man was killed by his three distant relatives over monetory dispute of Rs 40k in Badlapur, Kalyan. The police said that the deceased Shravan Vishnoi also hailed from Rajasthan but was staying in Badlapur working as delivery boy of LPG gas cylinder. All the three accused- Budharam Vishnoi, Vinod Vishnoi and Prakash Vishnoi, aged between 19 to 24 hail from Rajasthan and were arrested on Saturday.

Police said Shravan had purchased bullet from his relative Budharam Vishnoi, who works in Sholapur, of which he had not paid Rs 40k to Budharam, reported TOI.

The police said over same issue, both used to have dispute but recently Shravan made video abusing Budharam and made it viral on their relatives social media group. Jharkhand Shocker: Due to 'Unavailability' of Ambulance, Two Men Carry Patient to Hospital on Cot (Watch Video)

Datta Gawade, Senior police inspector of Badlapur police station said, "Angered over video, Budharam with his relative Dinesh Vishnoi on Thursday came into Sharavan's residence at Badlapur, where they took help of one more relative Prakash and killed Shravan by strangulating him with towel and later fled". Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Fiancee’s Family Calls Off Wedding in Bengaluru, Case Registered

Gawade further said, "Initially we suspect it is accidental case but after post mortem found it a murder case and subsequently started investigation. Through CCTV we found three of deceased's relatives coming at home and we arrested Prakash from Badlapur".

The police during questioning Prakash found that the two accused Budharam and Dinesh fled to their native place in Rajasthan by boarding bus. The police later by tracing bus number contacted conductor and sent one team who in middle from Gujarat nabbed duo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2022 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).