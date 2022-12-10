Bengaluru, December 10: A shocking incident has come to the fore from the city wherein a 29-year-old Bengaluru man died by suicide after his fiancee and her family called off the wedding. The family even humiliated and forced the victim out of their house. Upset over humiliation and refusal, the man took the extreme step.

As per the report published in The New Indian Express, The deceased man was identified as Mohan Kumar, a 29-year-old private firm employee and a resident of Thippasandra in Magadi. The case was filed by the deceased's father against the girl and her family members. Reportedly, the deceased's family had encouraged the girl, identified as Kavyashree to continue her studies after the wedding and had also given the girl’s family Rs 10 lakh for the wedding arrangements. Rajasthan Shocker: Youth Shoots Himself Dead After Girlfriend Marries Someone Else in Bhilwara.

However, after Kavyashree’s family got to know some rumours about Kumar, they called him to their house and demanded that he cancel the wedding. Further, they also refused to return the money, the report added. When Kumar and his parents went to Kavyashree’s house later to sort out the issue, the girl's family allegedly humiliated and kicked him out of the house. Karnataka Shocker: Upset Over Girlfriend Ignoring Him, Married Man Commits Suicide Outside Lover's Residence in Hosakote.

As per the reports, the girl's family even threatened Kumar by telling him to end his life or they would only kill him if he tried to disturb Kavyashree. Based on the complaint, a case of abetment of suicide has been registered against Kavyashree, her mother Varalakshmamma, and Jayaramaiah. The accused are absconding, the police said. Further investigations are underway, cops added.

