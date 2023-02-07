Mumbai, February 7: The Maharashtra police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly stalking a teacher and then molesting her at her home in Badlapur. Police officials said that the accused stalked a 32-year-old preschool teacher and then later barged into her home where he molested her.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused, who is an ex-employee of a telecommunications company has not been arrested as yet. An officer said that the accused and the victim used to live in the same building. The officer further said that the preschool, where the complainant works is also located in the building. Mumbai: Couple Beat Woman With Wooden Plank After Her Dog Attacks Their Son in Bhandup, Husband Held.

As per the complaint, the woman's husband, who is a police officer had sent notices to the accused sinec December 2021 about his pet dogs. The complainant's husband had sent the notices as he was the secretary of the housing society as well. The complaint stated that several members of the society had also raised objections as the the pet dogs used to bark constantly.

In her complaint, the woman said that she and her husband reportedly moved to another building nearby due to the dog's issue. On Sunday, the accused allegedly followed the woman and started passing comments at her. Although the woman ignored him and rushed home but the accused kept on yelling outside her door. Maharashtra: Four of Family Attack Man With Rod for Throwing Stone at Their Charging Pet Dog in Nagpur; Booked.

The woman opened the door in order to let her house help in which is when the accused took advantage of the situation and allegedly barged into her home. The accused then went on to tear the woman's clothes and molest her. "As my husband is the secretary of that society, he had sent the accused notice about the issue. Ever since that notice, he [accused] started passing comments and following me," the woman stated.

