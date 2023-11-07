Mumbai, November 7: In a highly disturbing incident, a doctor in Maharashtra's Nagpur walked out of the operation theatre mid-surgery allegedly over a delay in serving his tea. The incident was reported from the primary health centre in Khat. Sources said that the administration has ordered an enquiry into the matter.

According to a report by Zee 24 Taas, the incident occurred when eight women came for family planning surgery at the primary health centre in Khat on Friday, November 3. Doctor Bhalavi, who was present at the health centre, initially performed four operations and administered anaesthesia to the rest of the female patients. After completion of the fourth surgery, he asked for tea. However, he left the facility after a delay in serving him tea. Maharashtra Hospital Deaths: FIR Against Nanded Government Hospital Dean, Doctor on Culpable Homicide Charge.

What Happened After Doctor Left?

After Doctor Bhalavi's departure, the facility had to deploy another doctor to perform surgeries on the rest of the anesthetised women. After receiving several complaints, the Zilla Parishad took cognisance of the matter and ordered a three-member committee to investigate the matter. Maharashtra: Doctors Remove Lord Hanuman Locket From Child’s Throat He Swallowed Playing in Nanded (Watch Video).

