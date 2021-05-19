Beed, May 19: In a shocking incident, two brothers were hacked to death in Maharashtra’s Beed district due to personal rivalry. The incident took on Monday. The 24-year-old man killed the brothers over an argument that took place almost a month ago. The accused fled from the spot after committing the crime. A case of murder was registered against him. Agra Shocker: Sadhu Hacked to Death Inside Temple in Mau, Suspect Arrested.

The deceased have been identified as Ram and Laxman SolunkeThey were residents of Nagapur Khurd village, which is around 15 kilometre from Beed town. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused had an argument with the brothers last month. However, the issue was resolved by villagers, and the matter did not reach the police station. Telangana TDP Leader Puli Swamy Hacked to Death During Morning Walk in Jangaon.

On Monday, the suspect reportedly called one of the brothers and challenged both the brothers to meet him so that he could teach them a lesson. “It appears the suspect could not overcome humiliation even a month after the incident, due to which on Monday night called one of the brothers and started abusing him over the phone. The suspect even challenged the brothers to come face-to-face so that he could teach them a lesson,” reported the media house quoting Assistant inspector Sharad Bhutekar as saying.

The brothers brought the matter to the former Sarpanch’s notice. They decided to meet the suspect along with the former Sarpanch. The accused then attacked both the men and fled from the spot. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the suspect.

