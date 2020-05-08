Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 19,000-Mark, 11,967 Cases in Mumbai; Statewide Death Toll 731

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 8: Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India due to coronavirus outbreak, saw the tally of COVID-19 cases breaching the 19,000-mark on Friday. Nearly two-third of the cases are reported from Mumbai, as the toll of infections in the state capital surged to 11,967. The overall death count in the state accelerated to 731. 'No Army Deployment in Mumbai': Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Rumours, Calls for Disciplinary Approach to Lockdown.

"Number of COVID-19 cases has reached 19,063, with 1,089 more people testing positive today. 37 people lost their lives due to the disease in last 24 hours, taking COVID-19 death toll to 731. Number of recovered/discharged patients stands at 3,470," said a statement issued by the Maharashtra Health Department.

In another statement issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, it was specified that out of the total new cases recorded in Maharashtra today, 748 infections were reported from Mumbai. The city's total number of cases surged to 11,967, whereas, the death count reached 462. BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi Replaced With Iqbal Chahal as COVID-19 Cases Surge in Mumbai.

After Mumbai Metropolitan region, the next major area of concern for the State Health Department is Nashik division, where a total of 715 positive vases and 31 deaths have been reported. In Aurangabad division, 468 cases and 13 deaths were reported, following 21 deaths and 290 patients in Akola division.

According to Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the next three weeks are crucial to depend the period of coronavirus crisis in Mumbai. Adherence to the lockdown is likely to result in COVID-19 tally dropping in the city, he said. "Mumbai will see a sharp decline in coronavirus cases in the next 15 to 20 days," Tope added.

Nationwide, a total of 56,342 cases have been reported, with more than 3,000 new cases being recorded by the Union Health Minister on Friday as well. The death toll climbed to 1,886 and the number of recoveries surged to 16,540, leaving 37,916 patients in the category of active infections.