'No Army Deployment in Mumbai': Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Rumours, Calls for Disciplinary Approach to Lockdown

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday categorically rejected the rumours of Army being considered to be deployed in Mumbai. In his virtual address to the state, Thackeray said the police force of Mumbai is capable to enforce the lockdown and ensure its implementation. The central forces may be called if it is necessitated to provide relief to the police department, he added. Paramilitary & Army Called in Mumbai to Enforce Strict Lockdown? Mumbai Police Busts Fake News.

"There has been a rumour for the past 2-3 days that army will be deployed in Mumbai. There is no need for army deployment here. Whatever I've done till today I've done by informing citizens. You all should be disciplined and that will be enough. No need to call army here," the Maharashtra CM said.

"Police force is under tremendous pressure. If we need more forces we will ask for central forces in order to give some rest to our police. But that will not mean that army has been called. It will be done only if needed," he added.

Thackeray also expressed sorrow over the train accident reported in Aurangabad earlier today. A total of 16 migrants were crushed to death by an empty wagon of a goods train. The incident has "deeply distressed" him, the Chief Minister said.

"Today's accident in Aurangabad was painful. I appeal to the migrant labourers that they should not get restless. We are in touch with various states. Keep your patience for a few more days. Maharashtra government is with you," he added.

The COVID-19 tally in the state crossed the 19,000-mark on Friday, with Mumbai alone accounting for 11,967 of the total confirmed cases. The statewide death toll was reported as 731, in the latest update released by State Health Department.